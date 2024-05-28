U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edsel Vasquez, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron engines technician, chalks a B-1B Lancer after returning from a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 24-6 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 20:47 Photo ID: 8445296 VIRIN: 240601-F-HX125-1109 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.71 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.