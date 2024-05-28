37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nico Belandres, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, runs to his next maintenance task for a B-1B Lancer returning from a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 24-6 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2024. These bomber task force missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

