    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 3 of 5]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nico Belandres, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, runs to his next maintenance task for a B-1B Lancer returning from a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 24-6 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2024. These bomber task force missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 20:47
    Photo ID: 8445295
    VIRIN: 240601-F-HX125-1104
    Resolution: 7198x4799
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

