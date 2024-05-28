37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, is pushed to its parking spot at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after returning from a mission June 1, 2024, in support of Bomber Task Force 24-6. Operations and engagements with our Allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 20:47
|Photo ID:
|8445294
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-HX125-1067
|Resolution:
|6787x4525
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
