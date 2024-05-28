37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, is pushed to its parking spot at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after returning from a mission June 1, 2024, in support of Bomber Task Force 24-6. Operations and engagements with our Allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU