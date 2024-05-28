37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

U.S. Air Force B-1B Senior Airman Calvin Agabin, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, guides a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after returning from a mission June 1, 2024. U.S. Strategic Command regularly tests and evaluates the readiness of strategic assets to ensure our extended deterrence commitments are strong and credible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

