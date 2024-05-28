U.S. Air Force B-1B Senior Airman Calvin Agabin, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, guides a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after returning from a mission June 1, 2024. U.S. Strategic Command regularly tests and evaluates the readiness of strategic assets to ensure our extended deterrence commitments are strong and credible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 20:47
|Photo ID:
|8445293
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-HX125-1020
|Resolution:
|6236x4157
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
