Major From Bradley, Illinois, Presented with Army Commendation Medal

The Illinois Army National Guard's logistics directorate (G-4) took time on Sunday, June 2, to present one of their own with an Army Commendation Medal at the Illinois National Guard's headquarters on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Lt. Col. Tim Barnhart (left) presented the medal to Maj. Michael Lyon (right) of Bradley, Illinois, for his work as the Field Services Officer with the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade. Lyon helped prepare what was then called the 108th Sustainment Brigade for its Warfighter Exercise in 2022. He developed the brigade's mortuary affairs capabilities and increased the unit's capabilities in multiple other areas.

