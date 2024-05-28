Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major From Bradley, Illinois, Presented with Army Commendation Medal [Image 3 of 5]

    Major From Bradley, Illinois, Presented with Army Commendation Medal

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois Army National Guard's logistics directorate (G-4) poses for a group photo on Sunday, June 2, after presenting one of their own with an Army Commendation Medal at the Illinois National Guard's headquarters on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Lt. Col. Tim Barnhart presented the medal to Maj. Michael Lyon of Bradley, Illinois, for his work as the Field Services Officer with the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade. Lyon helped prepare what was then called the 108th Sustainment Brigade for its Warfighter Exercise in 2022. He developed the brigade's mortuary affairs capabilities and increased the unit's capabilities in multiple other areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 20:29
    Photo ID: 8445252
    VIRIN: 240602-A-OH563-8127
    Resolution: 4281x3282
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
    Hometown: BRADLEY, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major From Bradley, Illinois, Presented with Army Commendation Medal [Image 5 of 5], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major From Bradley, Illinois, Presented with Army Commendation Medal
    Major From Bradley, Illinois, Presented with Army Commendation Medal
    Major From Bradley, Illinois, Presented with Army Commendation Medal
    Major From Bradley, Illinois, Presented with Army Commendation Medal
    Major From Bradley, Illinois, Presented with Army Commendation Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois NationalGuard People Recognition Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT