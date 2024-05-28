Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing conducts joint crashed, damaged, disabled, aircraft recovery training [Image 5 of 7]

    104th Fighter Wing conducts joint crashed, damaged, disabled, aircraft recovery training

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Members from the 104th Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a crashed, damaged, disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise, June 1, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.
    "We are simulating a fully mission capable jet that went off the runway, and the nose landing gear collapsed," said Master Sgt. Adam Dempsey, 104th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation supervisor. "In this event, the CDDAR team is assembled and dispatched to return the aircraft to a level status and then remove the aircraft from a stuck condition and back onto the runway where it's in a safe, towable condition to continue the mission.”
    This joint exercise also included Airmen from Hanscom Air Force Base, Bradley AFB, Burlington AFB, and Westover AFB.
    "By working with other units during this exercise, we are also able to maximize mission readiness while bringing the regional community together and saving money and resources through other units being able to train together here at Barnes
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

