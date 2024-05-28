Halsey CPR Training

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 29, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Clarence Outler, from Savannah, Ga., conducts CPR training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), May 29, 2024. Halsey, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Vazquez)

Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024