Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Halsey VERTREP [Image 4 of 7]

    Halsey VERTREP

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel J. Vazquez Martinez 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 28, 2024) An AS-332 Super Puma, assigned to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), delivers supplies on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), May 28, 2024. Halsey, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Vazquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8444651
    VIRIN: 240528-N-VF504-1010
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 873.12 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halsey VERTREP [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Samuel J. Vazquez Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Halsey DC Training
    Halsey Fuels at Sea
    Halsey VERTREP
    Halsey VERTREP
    Halsey CPR Training
    Halsey Galley
    Halsey Galley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    destroyer
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-9
    Halsey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT