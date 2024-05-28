Halsey Fuels at Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 28, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), right, conducts a fueling-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), May 28, 2024. Halsey, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Vazquez)

