Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Booker, public affairs officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, photographs members of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, May 31, 2024, near Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve is a multi-domain large scale combat exercise that allows units like the 109th MPAD to refine existing, and develop new battlefield-critical capabilities alongside U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 08:04
    Photo ID: 8444452
    VIRIN: 240531-Z-GF946-1250
    Resolution: 3671x2446
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany, by 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PA National Guard
    JMRC
    Combined Resolve
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    TrainToWin

