U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Booker, public affairs officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, photographs members of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, May 31, 2024, near Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve is a multi-domain large scale combat exercise that allows units like the 109th MPAD to refine existing, and develop new battlefield-critical capabilities alongside U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 08:04 Photo ID: 8444452 VIRIN: 240531-Z-GF946-1250 Resolution: 3671x2446 Size: 1.7 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany, by 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.