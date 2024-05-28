Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore [Image 4 of 11]

    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Chad McNeeley   

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Japanese Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 21th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 2, 2024. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 06:47
    Photo ID: 8444442
    VIRIN: 240602-D-TT977-1265
    Resolution: 5776x3851
    Size: 27.14 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore [Image 11 of 11], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore
    SECDEF Bilateral meetings with ROK, JAPAN, ASEAN and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Singapore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Ukraine
    Shangri-La Dialogue
    INDOPACOM
    secdefaustin
    Zelenskyy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT