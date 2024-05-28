Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein AB launches twelve aircrafts out of Cherbourg in celebration of D-Day 80

    Ramstein AB launches twelve aircrafts out of Cherbourg in celebration of D-Day 80

    50, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. William C. Thomas, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, waits on the flightline for a 11 aircraft formation at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. The commemoration of D-Day honors not only the bravery of American service members, but also the contributions and sacrifices of our Allied nations, including the heroism of French resistance fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024
    Location: 50, FR
    Ramstein AB launches twelve aircrafts out of Cherbourg in celebration of D-Day 80
    commemoration
    DDay
    Cherbourg
    DDAY80
    WWIIEurope

