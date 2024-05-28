U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iosaia Lavata’I, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, left, Staff Sgt. Joshua Estrada, 36th AS instructor loadmaster, middle, and Senior Airman Kade Hoffman, 36th AS loadmaster, go over pre-flight checks on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft out of Yukota, Japan, at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Overall, participating service members from approximately 25 units will take part in more than 100 commemorative events from May 30 to June 10, in approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region – including a bilateral ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery on June 6, and a commemorative airborne operation on June 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 05:09 Photo ID: 8444413 VIRIN: 240601-F-EX065-1028 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.24 MB Location: 50, FR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein AB launches twelve aircrafts out of Cherbourg in celebration of D-Day 80 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.