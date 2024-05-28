Ramstein AB launches twelve aircrafts out of Cherbourg in celebration of D-Day 80

Eight U.S. Air Force aircrafts fly over the northwestern villages and towns of France in preparation for the commemorative events in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day out of Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day the U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 Location: Cherbourg, France. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro