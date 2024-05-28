U.S. Air Force Capt. Michelle Lee, 37th Airlift Squadron wing tactics officer, gives the pre-flight brief to the 11 aircrew departing in a dry run multi-aircraft formation in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, May 31, 2024. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day the U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 05:09 Photo ID: 8444410 VIRIN: 240601-F-EX065-1013 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.77 MB Location: 50, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein AB launches twelve aircrafts out of Cherbourg in celebration of D-Day 80 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.