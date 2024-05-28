USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Melissa JonMoore, left, from Bay Town, Texas, stands officer of the deck watch under the instruction of Lt. Colby Campbell, right, from Dover, Pennsylvania, in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Estrada-Eguizabal)

