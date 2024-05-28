PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2024) Seaman Taveon Knight, front, from Lancing, Michigan, stands master helmsman watch in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Estrada-Eguizabal)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 03:54
|Photo ID:
|8444389
|VIRIN:
|240602-N-FQ639-1005
|Resolution:
|4279x5990
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT