U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Malaysian soldiers assigned to Recon Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), pose for a group photo during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 02:16 Photo ID: 8444385 VIRIN: 240601-M-PO838-1787 Resolution: 5304x3981 Size: 2.66 MB Location: SRI PANTAI CAMP, MY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Strike 24: Scout Swimming and Tactical Beach Insertion [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.