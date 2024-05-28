Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: Scout Swimming and Tactical Beach Insertion [Image 11 of 12]

    Tiger Strike 24: Scout Swimming and Tactical Beach Insertion

    SRI PANTAI CAMP, MALAYSIA

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Malaysian soldiers assigned to Recon Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), pose for a group photo during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 02:16
    Photo ID: 8444385
    VIRIN: 240601-M-PO838-1787
    Resolution: 5304x3981
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: SRI PANTAI CAMP, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

