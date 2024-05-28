Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: Scout Swimming and Tactical Beach Insertion [Image 3 of 12]

    Tiger Strike 24: Scout Swimming and Tactical Beach Insertion

    SRI PANTAI CAMP, MALAYSIA

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, simulates holding security after a tactical beach insertion during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 02:16
    Photo ID: 8444377
    VIRIN: 240601-M-PO838-1238
    Resolution: 3988x5313
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: SRI PANTAI CAMP, MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tiger Strike 24: Scout Swimming and Tactical Beach Insertion [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recon
    15th MEU
    Malaysia
    Amphibious
    CRRC
    Tiger Strike 24

