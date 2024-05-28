Tiger Strike 24: Scout Swimming and Tactical Beach Insertion

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a tactical beach insertion during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|06.01.2024
|06.02.2024 02:16
|8444376
|240601-M-PO838-1192
|4023x3020
|1.88 MB
|SRI PANTAI CAMP, MY
|1
|0
