Tiger Strike 24: Scout Swimming and Tactical Beach Insertion

A U.S. Marine, right, assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides orientation brief to Malaysian soldiers assigned to Recon Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), prior to the conduct of training during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

