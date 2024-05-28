240601-N-NF288-039 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 1, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a general quarters drill in the North Pacific Ocean, June 1. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 01:45 Photo ID: 8444360 VIRIN: 240601-N-NF288-8766 Resolution: 6667x4445 Size: 904.8 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.