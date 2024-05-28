USS Ralph Johnson Conducts General Quarters Drill

240601-N-NF288-038 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 1, 2024) Cmdr. Isaia Infante, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) participates in a general quarters drill in the North Pacific Ocean, June 1. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

