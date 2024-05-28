529th MPs Visits Omaha Beach

Soldiers assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade visits and takes unit photos at Omaha Beach 2 June 2024 at Omaha Beach, France. They reflected on the history and significance of the area as they prepare for their part in the 80th D-Day Anniversary.

