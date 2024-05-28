Soldiers assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade visits and takes unit photos at Omaha Beach 2 June 2024 at Omaha Beach, France. They reflected on the history and significance of the area as they prepare for their part in the 80th D-Day Anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8444272
|VIRIN:
|240601-A-PT551-5173
|Resolution:
|7005x3940
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA BEACH, FR
This work, 529th MPs Visits Omaha Beach [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS
