    529th MPs Visits Omaha Beach [Image 1 of 2]

    529th MPs Visits Omaha Beach

    OMAHA BEACH, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade visits and takes unit photos at Omaha Beach 2 June 2024 at Omaha Beach, France. They reflected on the history and significance of the area as they prepare for their part in the 80th D-Day Anniversary.

    TAGS

    #StrongerTogether #EverVigilant #DDAY

