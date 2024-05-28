Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 17:11 Photo ID: 8444261 VIRIN: 240531-A-II753-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.5 MB Location: SAN GERMAN, PR

Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.