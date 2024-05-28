Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game [Image 3 of 10]

    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game

    SAN GERMAN, PUERTO RICO

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jofenell RuizFebus 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Col. Richard E. Tuggle, Chief of Staff of the 1st Mission Support Command of the U.S. Army Reserve, administered the Oath of Enlistment to the aspiring soldiers during the start of a basketball game in front of fans, family, and friends in Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8444253
    VIRIN: 240531-A-II753-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: SAN GERMAN, PR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game
    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game
    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game
    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game
    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game
    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game
    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game
    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game
    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game
    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT