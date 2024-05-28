Colonel Michael “Lobo” Kirk assumes command of the 926th Operations Group during the June Unit Training Assembly at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 14:30
|Photo ID:
|8444174
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-YR037-1004
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 926th OG Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
