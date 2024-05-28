Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th OG Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    926th OG Assumption of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lorna Booze 

    926th Wing

    Colonel Michael “Lobo” Kirk assumes command of the 926th Operations Group during the June Unit Training Assembly at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 14:30
    AFRC
    Assumption of Command
    Air Force Reserve Command

