240522-N-AH435-1035

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) don firefighting equipment during a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, May 22, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US