Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Christopher Hood, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participates in a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, May 22, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8444088
|VIRIN:
|240522-N-AH435-1082
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240522-N-AH435-1082 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT