    240522-N-AH435-1082

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Christopher Hood, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participates in a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, May 22, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:57
    Photo ID: 8444088
    VIRIN: 240522-N-AH435-1082
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240522-N-AH435-1082 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    240522-N-AH435-1035

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

