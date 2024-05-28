Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240529-N-YX844-2286 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Dr. Mike Gervais and members of his resiliency team observe an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, land on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour in the Philippine Sea, May 29. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8444085
    VIRIN: 240529-N-YX844-2286
    Resolution: 5447x3631
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    CVN 76
    flight operations
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Dr. Mike Gervais

