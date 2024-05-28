USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team

240529-N-YX844-2286 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Dr. Mike Gervais and members of his resiliency team observe an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, land on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour in the Philippine Sea, May 29. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

