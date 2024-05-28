Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240529-N-YX844-2444 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Tommy Caldwell, left, and Piers Kowalski pose for a selfie on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour in the Philippine Sea, May 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8444084
    VIRIN: 240529-N-YX844-2444
    Resolution: 2970x3712
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    CVN 76
    flight operations
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Dr. Mike Gervais

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT