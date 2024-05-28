240529-N-YX844-2054 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Dr. Mike Gervais and members of his resiliency team observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, launch off the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour in the Philippine Sea, May 29. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

VIRIN: 240529-N-YX844-2054
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and resiliency team [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS