    SOCEUR honors French resistance during a ceremony at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont [Image 18 of 21]

    SOCEUR honors French resistance during a ceremony at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont

    SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONTE, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Soldiers, Airmen, and dignitaries gather to lay wreaths honoring French citizens who took part during World War II at the French Resistance Monument in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France, June 1, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8444076
    VIRIN: 240601-A-MB608-1348
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 94.04 KB
    Location: SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONTE, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCEUR honors French resistance during a ceremony at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWI80inEurope

