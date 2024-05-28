Eager Lion 2024 static line jump

U.S. Special Operations Forces static line jump out of a C-130, flown by the U.S. Montana Air National Guard, during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion near King Abdullah II Air Base, Zarqa, Jordan, May 18, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)

