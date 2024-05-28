U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Hurricane, and Jordanian Armed Forces, 29th Royal M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Battalion, fire reduced range practice rockets during the combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating the successful conclusion of Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 07:24 Photo ID: 8443863 VIRIN: 240523-O-RP049-4006 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIMARS at Eager Lion 2024 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.