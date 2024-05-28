Military leaders observe CALFEX at Eager Lion 2024

Military leaders from various nations observe the combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating the successful conclusion of Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided for Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)

