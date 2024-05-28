Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canons Arrive in France [Image 3 of 4]

    Canons Arrive in France

    OMAHA BEACH, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 529th Military Police Company welcome the arrival of their cannons 1 June 2024 on Omaha Beach, France. These cannons are in preparation for the 80th D-Day Anniversary.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 06:13
    Photo ID: 8443853
    VIRIN: 240601-A-PT551-5303
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: OMAHA BEACH, FR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canons Arrive in France [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #StrongerTogether #EverVigilant #DDAY

