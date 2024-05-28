Soldiers assigned to 529th Military Police Company welcome the arrival of their cannons 1 June 2024 on Omaha Beach, France. These cannons are in preparation for the 80th D-Day Anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 06:13
|Photo ID:
|8443853
|VIRIN:
|240601-A-PT551-5303
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA BEACH, FR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canons Arrive in France [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT