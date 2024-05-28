Canons Arrive in France

Soldiers assigned to 529th Military Police Company welcome the arrival of their cannons 1 June 2024 on Omaha Beach, France. These cannons are in preparation for the 80th D-Day Anniversary.

Date Taken: 06.01.2024
Location: OMAHA BEACH, FR