    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, presented the Mana O Ke Koa "Spirit of the Warrior" civilian community service medallion to Ms. Jennifer Sabas, May 31, 2024. This esteemed award honors individuals who have shown remarkable commitment in aiding Soldiers, their families, veterans, and the wider U.S. Army community in the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:12
    Photo ID: 8443759
    VIRIN: 240531-A-PE084-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 21.9 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony, by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USARPAC
    #Hawaii
    #U.S. Army

