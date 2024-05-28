The U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, presented the Mana O Ke Koa "Spirit of the Warrior" civilian community service medallion to Ms. Jennifer Sabas, May 31, 2024. This esteemed award honors individuals who have shown remarkable commitment in aiding Soldiers, their families, veterans, and the wider U.S. Army community in the Pacific.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:12 Photo ID: 8443759 VIRIN: 240531-A-PE084-1005 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 21.9 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony, by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.