Mana O Ke Koa Ceremony

Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific commanding general gives his opening remarks at the Mana O Ke Koa “Spirit of the Warrior” award ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on May 31, 2024. The MOKK civilian community service award honors individuals who are community leaders that have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

