Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony

Ms. Jennifer Sabas delivered a heartfelt speech during the Mana O Ke Koa "Spirit of the Warrior" civilian community service award ceremony on Historic Palm Circle in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. This prestigious award serves as a tribute to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication in supporting Soldiers, their families, veterans, and the broader U.S. Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

