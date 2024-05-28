Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Ms. Jennifer Sabas delivered a heartfelt speech during the Mana O Ke Koa "Spirit of the Warrior" civilian community service award ceremony on Historic Palm Circle in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. This prestigious award serves as a tribute to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication in supporting Soldiers, their families, veterans, and the broader U.S. Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 00:54
    Photo ID: 8443712
    VIRIN: 240531-A-PE084-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.27 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USARPAC
    #U.S. Army #Hawaii

