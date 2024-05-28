Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mana O Ke Koa 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Mana O Ke Koa 2024

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    From left to right, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, U.S. Army Pacific senior enlisted advisor, the family of Ms. Jennifer Sabas, Ms. Jennifer Sabas, a senior consultant to the Military Affairs Council, and Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific commanding general pose for a photo May 31, 2024, during the Mana O Ke Koa award ceremony held at Historic Palm Circle, Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. The MOKK civilian community service award honors individuals who are community leaders that have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

