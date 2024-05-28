Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony

The 25th Infantry Division Nui Ha'a Koa demonstrates Ha'a at the Mana O Ke Koa “Spirit of the Warrior” civilian community service award ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on May 31, 2024. The civilian community service award honors community leaders who have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor )

