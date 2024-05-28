Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The 25th Infantry Division Nui Ha'a Koa demonstrates Ha'a at the Mana O Ke Koa “Spirit of the Warrior” civilian community service award ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on May 31, 2024. The civilian community service award honors community leaders who have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8443708
    VIRIN: 240531-A-PE084-1001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.15 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony
    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony
    Mana O Ke Koa Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #U.S. Army #Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT