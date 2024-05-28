Tiger Strike 24: US, Malaysian Recon Rehearse CRRC Operations

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Malaysian soldiers assigned to Recon Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), approach the shoreline in a combat rubber raiding craft for a simulated beach assault during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

