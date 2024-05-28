Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: US, Malaysian Recon Rehearse CRRC Operations [Image 16 of 18]

    Tiger Strike 24: US, Malaysian Recon Rehearse CRRC Operations

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Malaysian soldiers assigned to Reconnaissance Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), simulate holding security on a combat rubber raiding craft for a beach assault during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 00:32
    Photo ID: 8443703
    VIRIN: 240531-M-PO838-1332
    Resolution: 5981x4490
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Recon
    15th MEU
    Malaysia
    Amphibious
    CRRC
    Tiger Strike 24

