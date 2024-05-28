Tiger Strike 24: US, Malaysian Recon Rehearse CRRC Operations

Malaysian soldiers assigned to Reconnaissance Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), simulate holding security on a combat rubber raiding craft for a beach assault during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 00:32
|Photo ID:
|8443703
|VIRIN:
|240531-M-PO838-1332
|Resolution:
|5981x4490
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Hometown:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
