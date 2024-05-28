84th Engineer Battalion builds drop zone bridge on Fort Magsaysay

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, partner with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to build a line of communications bridge on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 28, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)

