    Porter Participates in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy [Image 5 of 7]

    Porter Participates in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) and Argentine navy ships transit in formation while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Russell)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 20:02
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    VBSS
    Photoex
    CVN73
    USSGW
    SS24
    Southern Seas 24

