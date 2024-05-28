Porter Participates in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy

Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) and Argentine navy ships transit in formation while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Russell)

