Naval Air Crewman Helicopter 3rd Class Devin M. Delagarza from South Padre Island, Texas, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, surveys the environment during a photo exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 19:47
|Photo ID:
|8443573
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-CU716-1828
|Resolution:
|4861x3241
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Porter Participates in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy [Image 7 of 7], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
