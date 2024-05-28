Naval Air Crewman Helicopter 3rd Class Devin M. Delagarza from South Padre Island, Texas, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, surveys the environment during a photo exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 19:47 Photo ID: 8443573 VIRIN: 240531-N-CU716-1828 Resolution: 4861x3241 Size: 9.39 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Porter Participates in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy [Image 7 of 7], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.